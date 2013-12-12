Gift We Love: A Year’s Supply of Toothbrushes Made From Sleek Bamboo

What: This set of four toothbrushes, marked with three months each, made from sustainable bamboo. A whole year’s supply!

Why: Honestly, who ever thought something so quotidien could make such a cool gift? We love the idea that each brush is tagged with three months, so you always know when it’s time to discard—and the minimalist bamboo design is a serious upgrade over the mass-market neon-and-white style we probably all have.

Who it’s for: This would be super-appropriate for pretty much everyone on your list, but we think it makes an especially charming token for a Secret Santa gift. The best part? The whole supply is only $14.

Year’s Supply of Toothbrushes, $14; at Need Supply