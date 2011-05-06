Bambi Northwood-Blythe’s Big Ups in Ksubi’s “Kolors” (Video)

Bambi Northwood-Blythe’s recent risque Australian Bazaar cover certainly recalls Brooke Shields’ iconic late 80’s ads for Calvin Klein, but when it comes to jeans she’s all about Ksubi. The bold-browed broad from down under most recently teamed up with Cisco Gorrow and Heidi Harrington-Johnson to star in Kolors, a short film celebrating the Australian denim brand’s second “kolor dye” collection release.

Shot at Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport, director Daniel Askill captures the models soaring over old school muscle cars through clouds of colored tired smoke. The brilliant slow-motion images set against an operatic church requiem make for an altogether eerie but totally tumblr-worthy film.

As far as the jeans go, maximized kolor dyes in white, blue, orange, green, black, purple, red, plum, aged blue, aged green, aged yellow, aged black and aged pink are available in ksubis most popular fits, including the Chitch and Van Winkle for men as well as the Super Spray On, Super Skinny and Super Skinny short for women at Net-A-Porter and Shop Bop.