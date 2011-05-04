Bambi Northwood-Blyth Is So Brooke Shields Circa 1980

Calvin Klein’s ad campaigns over the years have been pretty legendary: the iconic ck one spots from the ’90s starring Kate Moss (and the 2011 revival of the campaign shot by Steven Meisel), the epic Lara Stone exclusives from recent seasons, and the controversial commercials that started it allthe sexy 1980 ads starring a 14-year-old Brooke Shields.

You’ve surely heard the Bambi Northwood-Blyth/Brooke Shields comparisons before, since the Australian model boasts the same natural, bushy eyebrows, a smoldering stare and pouty lips that helped make Miss Shields a star. On the cover of the June/July issue of Harper’s Bazaar Australia, the resemblance is uncanny, all the way down to the Calvin Klein undies. (Bambi also happens to be one of the stars of the newest ck one commercials!)

Bazaar’s website points out that the editorial was inspired by the Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg CK ads, but Bambi is giving us some major Brooke in the steamy photos. Looks like nothing gets between Bambi and her Calvins, either, but the dude sharing the cover with her is certainly trying to.

Watch one of the classic Brooke Shields Calvin Klein commercials below!