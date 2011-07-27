Balmain’s New Line Will Sell Tees For $172 Instead Of $1500

Following Christophe Decarnin’s somber departure from Balmain last winter, changes are abound at the Parisian fashion house, but all of them good. Olivier Rousteing has taken the helm of the label’s main collection, and according to WWD, he plans to make future Balmain collections “even more sophisticated and couture-like” while keeping its signature rock & roll aesthetic intact.

For those of us who admire Balmain from afar but can’t afford the astronomical price tags, there’s even more good news! The label has partnered with Ittierre SpA to introduce a sec0nd (read: lower-priced) line that will be a casual, relaxed translation of the main collection.

With an eclectic “downtown” vibe and an offering of tailored separates, tees, dresses, leathers, and jeans, Pierre Balmain will retail for significantly less than Balmain, with prices ranging from $172 to over $1200 for eveningwear. You may recall that Balmain Spring 2011 tees sold in stores for $1500, so $172 is quite a deal!

The first collection for Pierre Balmain will debut for Spring 2012, and will be carried in over 700 stores around the world. Also, be on the lookout for a brand new Pierre Balmain website, series of short films and some social media fun closer to Fashion Week!

