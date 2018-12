Object Of Desire

Balmain triple strand belt, $795, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

People often underestimate the power of a great belt – this accessory alone can make an otherwise boring outfit, absolutely fabulous.

Reason #2

This belt has endless potential– it can transform any look from plain to punk or casual to chic.

Reason #3

Because the combination of black leather and chain detailing is Balmain at its best – a little tough and rebellious yet very wearable for all.