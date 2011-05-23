Balmain Targets Girls Who Should Wear Balmain with Diffusion

I know that when I look at sequin mini dresses, torn to shred tees, distressed jeans, and bold shouldered, brightly colored jackets, the first people I think of are not 40 plus trophy wives in Beverly Hills. However, given that Balmain’s price point is often of the eye bugging variety, these Botoxed chicks with questionable taste are really the only ones who can afford it.

Balmain may finally be figuring out that they should be making clothes for the 21-year olds hitting the clubs in Hollywood, so they’re currently launching a new line of men’s and women’s ready to wear in a licensing agreement with Ittierre SpA, named Pierre Balmain. Theoretically, it will be lower in price, but that hasn’t been officially announced.

It will be designed by a separate design team but still overseen by new Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. The hope is that the line launching for Spring 2012 will be more young and fun than straight J.Woww, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.