Balmain, Stella McCartney and Rag & Bone Think Utilitarian for Spring

L to R: Balmain, Charlotte Ronson, Nanette Lepore, Rag & Bone, Stella McCartney Spring 2010 Runways

Although the straight-laced definition of “utilitarian” is more about need that want, Spring 2010’s lineup of military-inspired looks has us thinking more style than ranks. The combat-meets-scout camp vibe was reworked and restyled by the designers as varied as Christopher Decarnin at Balmain, Nanette Lepore, and Stella McCartney, among others.

We’ve selected our favorites of the season’s army greens, khakis, cargo pockets, and heavy metals and added a dose of gilded accents. Not intended for camouflage– quite the opposite– this utilitarian wear is all about getting noticed.



1. Khaki mesh-insert tunic by Topshop.

2. Green stud skinny belt by Topshop.

3. Hunter sunglasses by Tom Ford.

4. Gold band ring by Tom Binns.

5. Green floral boy short by Brian Reyes.

6. Canvas lace-up boots by Balmain.

7. Army green military jacket by Juicy Couture.

8. Army green shorts by A.P.C.

9. Grey peep-toe workman bootie by Forever 21.

10. Green foldover bag by Avarose.

11. Grey woven shoulder sweater by Topshop.

12. Green Brenda mini camera bag by Alexander Wang.

13. Grey heart button knee socks by Topshop.

14. White essential button down by Alloy

15. Taupe skinny leather pants by Iro.

16. Gold thin bangle set by Forever 21.

17. Olive green linen jacket by Stella McCartney.

18. LORAC Breakthrough Performance Lipstick in Nude.

19. Black contrast vest by Alexander Wang.

