Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Has A New Celebrity BFF (Hint: It’s Rihanna)

Somewhere during her long, fashion-filled trip to Paris, Rihanna managed to find the time to stop by Balmain’s studio, where she played dress up with the brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. Despite RiRi’s continued support of the French fashion house, this was the first time the 25-year-old pop star and 27-year-old designer met—and it’s safe to say that it was love at first sight.

Instagram fiend Rihanna heavily documented the duo’s delightful day, showing off shots from their personal fashion show, as well as heaping praise on Rousteing, captioning one photo: “It’s like wearing a Mona Lisa trust me! This shit is art, like you don’t even wanna touch it!!! #Balmain”

Rousteing seemed to be even more infatuated with the punctually-challenged pop star, and hung out backstage at her sold-out Paris concert (clearly channeling model Cara Delevingne who also partied with RiRi behind-the-scenes last week.) The designer continued to post consistently about the pop star since, and today even put up an illustration of the two of them that a fan made with the hashtag “#cantgetUoutofmyhead.” Clearly, music’s favorite bad girl leaves a lasting impression—but this isn’t Rousteing’s first celebrity BFF.

Since taking the helm at Balmain in April 2011 amidst rumors that the label’s former creative director Christophe Decarnin was seeking treatment for psychological issues, Rousteing has made a splash on the international fashion scene. While Decarnin was responsible for making Balmain edgier and more profitable, Rousteing seems to be enormously invested in celebrity outreach.

After being introduced to her by Kanye West, the designer seems to have taken a liking to Kim Kardashian—and her mother Kris Jenner—and hung out with them during Kardashian’s trip to Paris last month. Plus, the brand has also been popping up some unlikely celebrity faces, notably Miley Cyrus, who seems to be a newfound Balmain super-fan after wearing a crocheted jumpsuit at this year’s Billboard Awards.

Given Rousteing’s age (he was hired at only 25!), it’s no surprise that he wants to hobnob with young Hollywood—but we can’t help but wonder if his celebrity friendships may push the brand in a different direction. Sure, other designers like Riccardo Tisci also have close star alliances—but Balmain hasn’t ever been that type of brand in the past. We’re interested to see what happens, and in the meantime, we’re also dying to see some more RiRi and Rousteing BFF Instagrams.

