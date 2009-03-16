INVESTMENT PIECE: Balmain Jewel Encrusted Sandal, $1537.95, at colette.fr

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: As diehard Balmain fans, we just can’t get enough of Christophe Decarnin’s spring 2009 collection, namely the ubiquitous jewel encrusted sandals. Similar to the pair donned by Jennifer Connelly last month, these stunners boast dual ankle straps and a diamond shaped leather center adorned with enlarged crystals and silver studded detailing. A little more affordable than the aforementioned style, these shoes make even your basic jeans and t-shirt getup undeniably sexy.

COST PER DAY (if worn daily from April through December): $5.59