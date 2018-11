Christophe Decarnin’s latest collection for Balmain feels a bit familiar- padded out shoulders, covered in studs, micro minis. Then again, it brings to mind his last collection, which was one of the most universally lauded collections of the season- the collection that launched a million interpretations. And, when you are selling out $1,500 jeans during a recession, no one is complaining.

Here are a couple of our favorite looks- explore the rest on style.it