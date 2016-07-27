Balmain’s Fall Campaign Features Crying Models, Kanye West

Generally speaking, getting chosen as one of the lucky few to front a Balmain campaign is a happy occasion for a model. Congratulations! Millions of followers now know your name! You’re one step closer to the Kardashian empire!

So why do the girls in the brand’s Fall 2016 ads look like someone just kicked their puppy?

On Instagram today, Balmain and designer Olivier Rousteing teased the campaign on their respective feeds, releasing a series of moody images showing models Joan Smalls, Sasha Luss, Dilone, and Riley Montana with tear-streaked cheeks (co-stars Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Jourdan Dunn, and Ysaunny Brito seem to be more stoic). In another shot, Smalls appears to shove Kanye West and his epically bedazzled Met Gala jean jacket to the floor.

And while the captions reveal that the theme of the Steven Klein-lensed ads is “Music Meets Fashion,” that still doesn’t explain all the crying. Maybe all that black and white is concealing the fact that their dresses weigh as much as they do and, à la Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala, they’re making them bleed? Just a theory.