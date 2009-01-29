INVESTMENT PIECE: Balmain embroidered leather waistcoat, $6,495, at net-a-porter.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: Known for its new, youthful, chic looks that focus on great detailing (studs, sequins, etc.), leather, casually cool pants, and fabulous jackets, Balmain is the epitome of rocker-chic, badass style. This white leather studded jacket embodies the spirit of the Balmain label. Plus, the vest is surprisingly versatile and can take on a whole slew of different looks and styles – dress it up over a LBD, or dress it down with faded jeans and a tee – it looks great no matter what.

COST PER WEAR (if worn 60 times over the next year): $108.25