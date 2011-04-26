Balmain Designer Confirmed, Cindy Crawford Goes Pantless

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



Its confirmed! Olivier Rousteing has been name head designer at Balmain. He Succeeds Christophe Decarin, who spent five years with the label but was notably absent from the Fall 2011 show. (Daily Front Row)

Celine has announced plans to open new flagship stores in both New York and Paris; Madison Avenue rejoices. (WWD)

Buying a counterfeit bag could soon land you in jail or with hefty fines to pay if Chinatown Rep Margaret Chin has it her way. (Styleite)

Cindy Crawford takes off her pants for Vogue Mexicos May issue and looks damn hot doing it, if I do say so myself. Oh yea, shes 45. (HuffPo)

