Balmain 2009: Only Bright Times Ahead

Everything seems to be coming up roses for Balmain. After last Spring 2009‘s now iconic collection, the label has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue and, of course, all over celebs.

They aren’t exactly sitting back and relaxing either. Next month, their flagship store in Paris will be shuttered for two months for renovations. In addition to their footwear license with Giuseppe Zanotti, Balmain will be creating a capsule collection with Oliver Peoples.

With Christophe Decarin at the helm, sales for both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear have doubled every season.

The Spring 2010 collection strayed a little from Decarin‘s ultra-glitz fall show. This was more rugged and torn apart…and then sequined. We have a feeling that these glammed-up fatigues will play just as well with his ever-growing fan base.