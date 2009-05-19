At the Ballet

While all eyes are on the South of France this week, the folks who stayed back in NY had a little fun of their own at the American Ballet Theater Opening Night Gala last night.

The 68th Annual Spring Gala brought stars like Renee Zellweger, Kelly Ripa, Ivanka Trump, Lindsay Price, Kim Raver and Claire Danes to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera House. Renee Zelweger was the belle of the ball as she donned a show stopping silver Carolina Herrera gown, while Claire Danes chose a more demure navy Stella McCartney dress to walk the red carpet with fiancé Hugh Dancy. Ivanka Trump and ex Lipstick Junglers Lindsay Price and Kim Raver also opted for big statements in Carolina Herrera. After all Ms. Herrera was the evening’s sponsor.