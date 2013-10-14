Wait, What?! Watch A Ballerina Dance With Knives on the Ends of Her Slippers

In what will likely be the most bizarre and equally badass video you watch all day, a Spanish ballerina dances on top of a piano in her pointe shoes—which have giant chef’s knives attached to the already-narrow toes. This is something Lady Gaga will watch and go, “Dammit, I should have done this first.”

The clip, titled “En Puntas,” is the brainchild of Spanish contemporary artist Javier Pérez, who worked with ballet dancer Amélie Ségarra to come up with the amazing (and slightly creepy) performance piece. At first, Ségarra seems like she might not make it to her feet with the incredibly pointy knives attached at the ends, but she manages to achieve the feat—and more.

Watch the astounding clip above, and join us in vowing never to attach knives to our feet in any way whatsoever.

https://www.boredpanda.com/ballerina-with-knife-shoes-performs-en-pointe-javier-perez/