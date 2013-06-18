Balenciaga is Suing Former Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere: Report

Balenciaga is reportedly suing its former star designer, Nicolas Ghesquiere, for comments he made last April to Systeme magazine. In an interview, Ghesquiere stated that he decided to leave the venerable French fashion house because he “ended up feeling too alone” and felt as though he was being “sucked dry.” The designer also accused the label of “lacking in direction” and claimed that he had a lack of support from the business side of the relationship.

Well, now it seems Balenciaga’s parent company Kering—formerly known as PPR—is filing legal charges against the designer for “breach of duty of confidentiality,” according to French business magazine Challenges.

That Systeme interview was the first Ghesquiere gave since causing a fashion-wide frenzy when he announced he was leaving Balanciaga last November. As we’re sure you’ve heard by now, he was swiftly succeeded by Alexander Wang, who assumed the (unlikely) role of the label’s creative director.

Plenty of speculation has been made as to what Ghesquiere’s next move will be, with rumors swirling as recently as last week that he could be poised to take the helm at Louis Vuitton if Marc Jacobs decides to depart when his contract ends this year, but if we’ve learned anything throughout the whole “who will repalce Ghesquiere at Balenciaga” fiasco, it’s that fashion folks love a good musical-chairs rumor almost as much as they love complaining about things like how long the line is at that one Starbucks near Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week.

MORE:

Christopher Kane Denies Reports He’s Heading to Balenciaga

Alexander Wang’s First Collection For Balenciaga, Plus Critics’ Take

Will Wang’s Relationship With Liberty Ross Affect Kristen Stewart’s Role at Balenciaga?

