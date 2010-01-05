Balenciaga S/S 2010 Campaign Released

With French fashion mastermind Nicolas Ghesquire as its visionary, Balenciaga turned heads with an athletically geometric approach to ready-to-wear when its S/S 2010 collection took to the runway last fall.

On Monday, Balenciaga released its ad campaign for the collection, one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week. Now, Ghesquire can show off his futuristic take on contemporary silhouettes like hoodies, sweats, and minis (in a collage of brightly colored textiles) to the masses.

The campaign, photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Marie-Amelie Sauve, features Iselin Steiro and Patricia van der Vliet standing in front of a sideways Mirte Maas donning hues that are sure to brighten anyone’s day. The stark cut-and-paste approach seems a bit rudimentary and less-than-stunning to us–what do you think?

