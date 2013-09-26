Alexander Wang’s Latest Collection for Balenciaga: See All The Looks

Alexander Wang debuted his latest effort as the creative director of Parisian label Balenciaga today as part of Paris Fashion Week. Models like Joan Smalls starred in the designer’s second collection for the brand—a lineup that audience members got to see from every angle thanks to purposefully placed mirrors on each side of the runway.

Wang’s first collection for Balenciaga, shown last February in Paris, was decidedly more architectural and didn’t stray at all from a classic black-and-white motif. This time, Wang seems to have felt a bit freer to play around, using pastel pinks and deep royal purples, and even inserting some of his apparent love for 90s-inspired tank tops and cropped sweatshirts.

