Balenciaga Resort 2010

My heart just stopped when I caught a glimpse of Balenciaga’s resort 2010 collection. Using voluminous silhouettes and couture fabrics, Nicolas Ghesquiere reportedly paid homage to the label’s founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga. Structured pants varied in degrees of slouchiness, but always skinny at the ankle, and regarding jackets, the more fitted the better. Blouses in plaids, stripes, and polka dots were either dramatically ruffled at the collar, balloon-sleeved, or tied in a bow at the waist; a perfect compliment to those lean pantsuits and open-toe booties.

If this isn’t perfection, I don’t know what is.

