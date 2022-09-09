Here’s How You Can Rock Your Favorite Celeb’s Balenciaga logo-plague Sunnies for Way Less

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but every time I see a celebrity rocking Balenciaga’s logo-plague sunglasses, it makes me want to run to their flagship store in SoHo and drain my savings. From the cool cat-eye frame to the ultra-tinted lenses, this futuristic accessory is so chic and ahead of it’s time, you’d think an alien stepped out of a time machine and crash landed in the year 2022 to give us a course in fashion from a far-off utopia—one where we’ve all learned to be a little more stylish.

Summer’s hottest accessory has been worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and countless others, however they do come with a whopping $860 price tag—on top of being practically sold out everywhere.

I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to spend your rent money on a pair of sunglasses to be trendy because lucky for you, there are a few similar ones on the internet that I’ve spent time scouring multiple retailers to find for you.

Below, read on for a collection of sunglasses that I’ll probably see you wearing regardless of whether or not it’s bright outside. I’ll admit it, I will be purchasing them for the aesthetic.

Jcheupet Swift Oval Black Y2K Sunglasses

If you’re looking for a similar style that won’t break the bank, these sunglasses from Amazon will do the trick and provide stellar UV protection to boot.

Poppy Lissiman Caidyn Sunglasses

This matte lilac finish wears so well with neutrals and bright colors, I’m ready to click “add to cart”.

