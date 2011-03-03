Balenciaga Fall ’11: Orlando Bloom and Florals With Attitude

Balenciaga isn’t the cinched waist, voluminous skirt, florals kind of design house, so when Nicolas Ghesquire decides to get involved with something floral for Fall 2011, prepare to be enlightened. Paired with textural leather jackets and vests, the first looks are anything but pretty which is to be expected from a brand that traffics in cool girl clothes exclusively.

Ghesquire also tried his deft hand at color blocking, fringe, wide weave mesh and middie length skirts all well-tread trends for sure, but done in elongating, thoughtful architectural drapes and unexpected proportions in deep navy, black and brown tones, with pops of pink and red that leave you wondering if you’ve ever seen them done before.

Faux leather knotted scarves and statemenent jackets are sure to be favorites, and I have my eye on those blocked turtleneck sweaters that I’m sure only look simple. The maryjane inspired shoes were far less extreme than what we’re used to, which might disappoint some Balenciaga obsessed, although the sight of Orlando Bloom front row to watch his lady Miranda Kerr walk the runway may have assuaged any of that.