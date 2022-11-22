PSA Balenciaga Is Having An Unofficial Black Friday Sale On Nordstrom’s Website

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is arguably the best time of the year to get pieces on sale from all of your favorite brands—but if you’re a high-fashion designer shopper, you’ll know that there are some brands that quite simply would never host an official sale. If you want to find a designer bag, shoes or jacket at a discounted price, you’re either going to need to buy it for resale or do some deep digging for it. For this very reason, I was shocked when I went on Nordstrom’s website and discovered that there were 70 Balenciaga pieces heavily discounted up to 50 percent off. I immediately deemed Nordstrom’s website the host of the unofficial Balenciaga Black Friday sale.

I’ve spent the past year obsessed with Balenciaga’s Cagole collection—the silver studded detailing on knee-high boots, sleek heels and shoulder bags is fun, unique and clearly represents the Balenciaga brand without any logos. I caved earlier this year and purchased a Le Cagole bucket bag (a fabulous purchase, I may add) and was so excited to see some similar options on sale! In addition to handbags, Nordstrom’s site has plenty of Balenciaga shoes—including the Le Cagole boots mentioned above. I’m very tempted to splurge on a pair of designer slippers or a cozy winter scarf. At the very least, I’ll be sending this story to anyone that may be looking to buy me a holiday gift (hint, hint).

Keep scrolling for the best Balenciaga pieces I found on sale. Hurry, they’re already selling out!

Cagole Sandal

This pair of pink heels balance girly with grunge with their metal detailing. If you’re going on a winter vacay, these are a must-pack.

Stretch Logo Leather Belt

If you love a logo and functionality then this tan logo belt is the purchase for you! It would look great with a neutral sweater and jeans.

Embroidered Logo Baseball Cap

Even a bad hair day can be bougie with this teal Balenciaga baseball cap. It’ll go perfectly with your athleisure or you can wear it with a blazer and slacks for a cool street style look.

Cagole Knee High Boot

The Balenciaga Cagole boots are truly a work of art. This pair was popular amongst celebrities this year—it’s your turn to make a statement in this neon version.

Track Bicolor Clear Sole Sneaker

Will you use this pair of sneakers to work out? Probably not. Will you use them to make every outfit feel sporty-chic? Absolutely.

X-Small Neo Classic Leather Embossed Hobo Bag

Finding a Balenciaga bag for 40 percent off is no small feat—especially one this cool. The bucket-style silhouette is big enough to hold all of your essentials and can be adjusted to be worn as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.

Bistro Extra Small Basket Bag

This white woven bag is an untraditional take on the classic beach bag. The crossbody strap makes it easy to wear around the city while the top handle means you’re beach party ready.

Logo Wool Blend Scarf

This two-tone scarf is guaranteed to help you get through a cold winter.

Faux Fur Slipper

If you work from home, there’s a good chance you spend the majority of the day wearing slippers (I know I do). This faux fur pair will make it feel like you are kind of dressed up.

Small Lindsay Shoulder Bag

Behold the ultimate going-out bag. I love the chain strap option which gives the bag an edgy vibe.