Balenciaga Behind-the-Scenes Video, New Blog On The Way?

As you know, there are still some luxury labels and brands that haven’t quite warmed up to the whole online/new media thing, and so far, Balenciaga has been one of them. But now, Nicolas Ghesquire is going the way of Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang, Jason Wu and a number of other high-end designers by beefing up the Balenciaga website, which will even include e-commerce and a pseudo-blog.

The brand is entering the online scene with guns blazing: its Fall 2011 ad campaign – shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Marie-Amelie Sauv – debuted on the Web, and it has revealed some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot on Style.com But that is just the beginning, since Balenciaga has a catalog of 200 videos and over 3,000 photographs ready to roll out on the site.

Ghesquire told WWD, “It’s almost like a daily magazine now: It has to be really alive. Like everyone, we want to have a good amount of traffic.” The designer plans to collaborate with artists and filmmakers to produce content for the site, and his first short film – which documents the label’s Resort 2012 collection – is set to go live any day now.

Even though we all can’t attend the label’s runway shows in Paris, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the brand’s inner workings. “I like the idea we can watch Balenciaga,” Ghesquire said. As do we!

Watch the making of the Balenciaga Fall 2011 ad campaign below.