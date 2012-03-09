Balenciaga and the Arm of Vader Raiders…

As Paris Fashion Week comes to a close we bid adieu to some of the worlds biggest fashion mavericks (and hopefully their impractical visors). It was no surprise that Anna Del Russo was the first to step out on the concrete catwalk en route to the shows with nothing other than a jaw-dropping number such as the Balenciaga Visor, which graced the runways in September. I don’t know about you, but when I think of a visor, an upside down dog cone isn’t the first image that comes to mind. Am I right?

It’s been said that this not so tasteful head-gear has reminded many of Darth Vader. I guess we could call these outrageous risk takers Vader Raiders (he should be oh so flattered). Did you know that Balenciaga made only one for the United States, which sold for a whopping $3,250? Yowzers!

Seriously… would you pay that much for a trendy dog cone? We want to here from you, our adorned readers on this matter.

Lets hear it ladies and gents!



