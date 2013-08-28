Watch Alexander Wang’s Balenciaga Bags Spin Around Dramatically in New Video

There was a big hullabaloo earlier this summer when Alexander Wang debuted his first line of handbags for Balenciaga. Since the designer is most well-known for his own eponymous bag creations, everyone was clamoring to get a closer look at the sure-to-be-chic Balenciaga bags.

Now, that closer look is here, courtesy of an artsy film the French label just released on its Twitter account. The 48-second clip was shot by British photographer Toby McFarlan Pond, creative-directed by Wang himself, of course, and set to minimalistic music by electronic artist Terry Devine-King.

Check out the clip for yourself above, and decide if you think the bags—which range from $995 to $2,250—are worth all the hype; with a classic silhouette, simple black leather, and minimal silver hardware, we hardly think they’re ground-breaking. But we’ll defer to Wang, who decidedly has more expertise in this field!