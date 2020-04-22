Baking Essentials Every Beginner Needs in Their Lineup

Baking can be daunting if you’re just beginning, and especially if you’re not sure whether or not you the right basic tools on hand—let alone the right skills. With such a vast assortment of kitchen gadgets, high-end appliances, and general baking equipment, it can be difficult to discern which of them you actually need (especially when you’re just starting out) and which are non-essentials or, at worst, straight-up gimmicks.

When you’re a new baker, it’s often advised to view baking as more of a science than an art (it’s basically, chemistry). That means, following recipes, instructions, and reducing substitutions or additions based on your intuition is not advisable—basically, you’ll want to save the creativity for after you’ve mastered the basics. Of course, when you’re at the start of your baking “career,” you don’t necessarily want to spend your entire savings account on kitchen equipment that you’re not sure you like or even work for that matter. Below, we’ve highlighted a few bare minimum necessities that every beginner baker should own—and absolutely needs to perfect their craft.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Rachael Ray 52410 Cucina Bakeware Set

This all-inclusive, 10-piece bakeware set includes everything you need as a beginner baker: baking pans, baking sheets, cook sheets, a cake pan, a muffin pan, and a bread pan. It’s constructed from an ultra-durable heavy gauge steel design, and features rolled rim edges for ease of use.

2. MCK Complete Cake Baking Set

This 20-piece starter kit for baking beginners comes with literally everything you need to bake an assortment of treats, from cakes to pies and even a loaf of bread. It includes a hand mixer, non-stick cake pans, a flower shaker, a mixing bowl, icing tips, an electronic scale, a silicone brush and spatula, cupcake wrappers, and so much more.

3. AmazonBasics 6-Piece Nonstick Oven Bakeware Baking Set

This comprehensive six-piece baking set is, despite the name, anything but basic. It comes complete with all of the essential baking equipment you need to get started in the kitchen: a 9×5-inch loaf pan, two round 9-inch cake pans, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 13×9-inch roast pan, and a 13×9-inch baking sheet. It’s designed with a sturdy carbon steel construction for extended-lasting power.