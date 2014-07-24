Bake Like a Supermodel: Miranda Kerr’s Gluten Free Muffin Recipe

Yes, Miranda Kerr is a rare breed of supermodel—one that actually eats carbs (albeit healthy carbs). Kerr recently shared with Net-a-Porter.com: “I feel that eating healthy can be fun, it doesn’t have to taste bland and boring).” One of her favorite healthy (but not “boring”) recipes is her gluten free muffin recipe. So, now we can all eat like a supermodel. Try making them at home, and definitely let us know how it goes!

Ingredients:

2 cups gluten-free oats

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons gluten-free baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 organic eggs plus

1 egg white

1/4 cup goat’s milk yoghurt

1/2 cup organic apple juice

4 tablespoons coconut oil

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean powder

1/4 cup honey

2 large green organic apples

2 ripe bananas

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas 4.

2. Using a food processor, grind the oats until they reach a flour-like texture.

3. Mix the ground oats, walnuts, chia seeds, baking powder and baking soda in a mixing bowl.

4 . Lightly beat the whole eggs and egg white in a separate bowl. Add the yoghurt and apple juice, then stir to combine.

5. Put the coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla bean powder and honey in a small saucepan. Place over a very low heat and stir until it reaches a syrup-like consistency.

6. Add the egg mixture to the dry mixture and stir, then add the coconut-oil mixture.

7. Chop the apple and mash the bananas, add to the mixing bowl and stir gently.

8. Line a muffin pan with paper liners or lightly grease a muffin tin, and fill each one 3/4 full.

9 – Bake for 30-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

10. Allow to cool for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with a little more cinnamon before serving.

