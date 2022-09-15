Shoppers Say This Chic Duffle Bag Is ‘Excellent For Traveling’ & It’s on Sale For $24

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I won’t be the first person to tell you that having the right carry-on bag makes all the difference when traveling. You don’t want to get stopped at TSA or your gate only to find out that your bag is too big and you’ll have to check it instead. You also don’t want your bag to break, give you muscle aches or not fit all of your essentials. It sounds like a scavenger hunt for the perfect carry-on bag might be on the horizon, but thankfully, I found one for you.

When it comes to traveling, simplicity is key. You don’t want anything too complex that’ll trip you up at the airport and have you searching 20 different compartments for your passport. That’s why BAGSMART’s Travel Duffle Bag is the perfect companion to take with you on all of your getaways. Plus, it’s on sale for $24 on Amazon right now. Talk about a steal!

I’m all for a quilted anything—jacket, purse, you name it. So, this duffle bag certainly caught my eye. Though it only comes in two colors, black and light pink, the quilted fabric seals the deal. It gives the bag a touch of sophistication, which is exactly what you want when you’re wearing a simple sweatsuit or plain black Lulu leggings to the airport.

On top of all that, there are several pockets and compartments that’ll keep you organized without complicating your travel experience. Keep your valuables in the single zippered pocket, tuck small items into the two slip pockets, protect your laptop in the padded 15.6-inch compartment and have your water bottle (or umbrella) on hand in the external side pocket. And of course, there’s the main compartment in the middle to hold the bulk of your essentials.

It sounds like I just described your ideal carry-on, so scoot on over to Amazon to snag your oh-so-chic Travel Duffle Bag for $24 on Amazon (be sure to clip the coupon for an extra 20 percent off). It also doubles as a gym bag, meaning you really do get the most bang for your buck with this bag.

Gym rats, jet setters and people who overpack for everything (a.k.a. me) will appreciate this carry-on for its simplicity and versatility. It has the optimal amount of pockets and compartments to fit your must-have travel items. Bonus feature for all you yogis: It comes with a yoga mat belt.

You can even go hands-free with the detachable shoulder strap, which is super convenient for when you’re traveling or juggling a PSL, a phone, keys and five other things.

But I’m not the only one who’s seriously impressed with this affordable duffle bag. Amazon shoppers have given it a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating.

“I used this bag on a three-day trip and it worked beautifully. I put it in the overhead bin on one Southwest flight, and under the seat on another,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “With all the inside pockets, I didn’t even bring my usual purse, just packed the items in the bag’s pockets!”

“This bag surprised me with how much I was able to carry in it,” raved another shopper. “I had to Marie Kondo a lot of clothing items, but I was able to fit six outfits and three pairs of shoes in this bag, along with my makeup bag and toiletries.”

As if you needed more convincing, another reviewer wrote, “Excellent for traveling or overnight! Love the color and fits over luggage handle [easily]! Lots of room and compartments to pack items.”

That’s a wrap for BAGSMART’s Travel Duffle Bag. It’s rare to find a quality carry-on bag for just $24, so grab yours ASAP and you’ll be more than ready for your next trip.