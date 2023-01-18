An Amazon Shopper Calls This $23 Toiletry Bag Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many things that race through my mind as I prepare for a trip. Which suitcase should I take? How many outfits should I pack? Do I have room for just one more pair of shoes? The thing I probably don’t pay enough attention to is my toiletries. They’re always the final thing I toss into my luggage, and I usually squeeze them into two or three smaller bags. Is this the most effective way to get it done? Probably not. Is there a better fix? Absolutely—and it’s available for $23 on Amazon.

Ranked No.1 in its category on Amazon and boasting a 4.8-star overall rating, BAGSMART’s Toiletry Bag is about to make packing toiletries such a breeze—and a tidy one at that. There are two main pockets with elastic straps and then pockets on each end that hold smaller items. All four are secured by zippers and covered with transparent material so you can easily see where everything is located.

I own a fold-out toiletry bag similar to this BAGSMART one, but it doesn’t have elastic straps to hold my products in place. I’m not a fan of how they slide around freely within the compartment, so I can only imagine how convenient straps would be.

Plus, the non-slip metal hook lets you hang your bag in the bathroom for easy access to it while you’re at the sink or in the tub. Of course, you could also use the carrying handles to do that too.

One Amazon shopper who dubbed it the “best purchase of 2022” wrote, “So easy and convenient to see everything in the clear pockets and have every single toiletry in one bag.” They added, “If you travel a lot….or even one trip a year….this is a MUST-HAVE and worth every penny.”

Whether you’re off to school, headed to the gym or gearing up for a cozy getaway, don’t forget to pack a toiletry bag that keeps your belongings organized and easily accessible. This option from BAGSMART costs only $23 on Amazon, making this the easiest decision ever.

You know that feeling when one of your toiletries accidentally leaks inside your makeup bag and ruins the fabric? Well, this bag is made from water-resistant polyester that is easy to clean, and there’s plenty of padding to protect your belongings (in case you have some glass bottles and fragile packaging).

If there’s anyone who knows how handy these toiletry bags are, it’s the reviewers who gave them an impressive 4.8-star average rating on Amazon.

“It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever purchased. I always used to have multiple zipped cosmetic bags and I never could remember what I put in each one. But this allows me to keep all of my products in one easily accessible bag,” raved another Amazon shopper. “I always know where my products are without having to dig through multiple bags. I want to buy this for friends and family members. I ended up buying more of BagSmart’s products because I loved this so much. This makes me want to travel more so I can use it more frequently.”

It’s high time you stopped packing three different toiletry bags like me and opted for a single bag that can fit and organize everything seamlessly. I’m no fortune teller, but I have a feeling BAGSMART’s Toiletry Bag is about to become your best purchase of the year, too.