The 50 Best Bags From the Fall Collections

For the last month designers have been showing their Fall 2014 collections, which will hit stores in late July, from New York City to Paris. While the clothes get the bulk of the attention, for most of the major fashion houses, accessories are the bread and butter of how they make money, particularly bags.
MORE: The Best Street Style From Paris
There were lots of exciting handbag trends that emerged from the Fall 2014 collections including color-blocking and fur. Diane von Furstenberg showed fur bags in cobalt blue, while on the runway at MSGM it was all about color-blocking with a palette of baby blue and bright orange.
MORE: Fall Runway Looks To Recreate Now
Another exciting trend? Designers who had some serious fun with what a handbag should look like. Kate Spade showed bags that looked like Chinese takeout containers. On the Chanel runway there were bags made to look like shopping carts. And Anya Hindmarch put Tony the Tiger on her Fall bags.
If we have to guess the one bag from fashion month that street style stars are seriously salivating to get their hands on, though, it is one of the Jeremy Scott designed Moschino bags inspired by McDonald’s. The question is, who will get their hands on it first?
PHILLIP LIM: The leather tote on the 3.1 Phillip Lim runway that reads "totes" will most definitely be an "it" bag come fall.
ALEXANDER WANG: The utilitarian shoulder bags on the Alexander Wang runway made a major statement. Is this the new Rocco bag?
KATE SPADE: A Chinese takeout container as the new "it" bag? Kate Spade made it happen, and we want one really badly.
JASON WU: This fox fur shoulder bag on the Jason Wu runway is both glam and practical (you can fit a lot in that bag, trust us).
MICHAEL KORS: These fringe clutches on the runway at Michael Kors paired perfectly with his Boho-chic fall collection. Because of its neutral color, you can wear it with practically anything.
PROENZA SCHOULER: These color-blocked clutches in alliagator on the runway at Proenza Schouler are both luxe and practical.
MARC JACOBS: Thanks to Marc Jacobs a silver chain-link purse is now on the top of our Fall shopping list.
RALPH LAUREN: Forget the old rule that you can't wear white after Labor Day, this Ralph Lauren Ricky bag in white for Fall is just about perfect.
Diane von Furstenberg: A bag that is both fur and electric blue? What could be better.
J.MENDEL: No surprise that fashion house J.Mendel, known for its furs, sent gorgeous luxe crocodile carryalls in grey down its Fall 2014 runway.
PRADA: Backpack or shoulder bag? Who cares, this gold offering on the Prada runway is totally chic.
MOSCHINO: You'll probably want to get on the waitlist now for these Moschino bags designed by Jeremy Scott and inspired by fast food chain McDonald's.
GIORGIO ARMANI: A wool bag trimmed in shearling? Too perfect for words.
GIORGIO ARMANI (continued): This geometric clutch was another standout on the Armani runway.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO: This croc bag from the Salvatore Ferragamo runway is one part clutch, one part tote, all parts chic.
EMPORIO ARMANI: This patent clutch with a lucite handle has the perfect mod edge.
MARNI: On the hunt for the perfect neutral wear-with-anything clutch? This is it.
ETRO: This bag incorporates some of our favorite handbag trends of the season including color-blocking and a 70s vibe.
ETRO (continued): Really, with this statement shoulder bag from Etro you won't need to purchase anything else to update your Fall wardrobe.
MAX MARA: This croc bag in green feel special, but is practical enough to wear everyday.
MAX MARA (continued): The option in gold is another stunner from the collection.
ROBERTO CAVALLI: There is a lot going on with this Navajo-inspired clutch on the runway at Roberto Cavalli, but it all works.
VERSACE: Red, gold detailing, embroidery, this Versace bag has it all.
FENDI: This new take on Fendi's classic Peekaboo tote is sure to be a bestseller come Fall.
SAINT LAURENT: This sparkly bag on the runway at Saint Laurent is one serious statement bag.
CHANEL: Leave it to longtime Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld to design yet another "it" bag.
CHANEL (continued): This classic Chanel bag turns into a tote on the inside. Seriously, how cool is that?
CHLOE: Pale pink and utterly chic, we are huge fans of this carryall from the Chloé runway.
ANYA HINDMARCH: Looks like Anya Hindmarch had a lot of fun creating this bag. Luckily you'll have just as much wearing it.
CHRISTOPHER KANE: Neon gives the perfect update to this classic work bag from Christopher Kane.
SOPHIA WEBSTER: A bag that comes with a sense of humor? Sign us up.
OLYMPIA LE TAN: Olympia Le Tan is known for her book-inspired clutches, and this Fall she updated it in bubblegum pink.
LANVIN: There were minaudières with tassels on the runway at Lanvin for Fall.
CHRISTIAN DIOR: A tie-dye Christian Dior Lady Dior bag in crocodile. What could be better.
GIVENCHY: Riccardo Tisci took cues from homemade craft bags when creating these wood and chainlink bags on the Givenchy runway.
CELINE: Céline Creative Director Phoebe Philo is the Queen of creating bags that inspire waitlists. We have a feeling this bag is next.
HERMES: More relaxed than the classic Birkin, we love that this over-the-shoulder bag is multi-functional and doubles as a clutch.
TOMMY HILFIGER: Both plaid and suede, this Tommy Hilfiger bag takes its cues from preppy collegiate style.
JIL SANDER: We are loving the unusual oragami shape of this Jil Sander bag. That it comes in lemon python makes it all the better.
J.CREW: We are ready to declare this the ultimate color-blocked clutch of the season. That it is probably at least semi-affordable makes it all the better.
KENZO: This punk-inspired clutch from the Kenzo runway is sure to turn into an instant bestseller.
MISSONI: If any bag could sell us on wearing a fannypack it is this option from the MIssoni Fall runway.
MSGM: The color combination of baby blue and orange feels just right on this bag by MSGM.
NINA RICCI: Fur bags was a major trend from the Fall runways, and this option from Nina Ricci was one of the best.
NARCISO RODRIGUEZ: Designer Narciso Rodriguez mastered the instant classic with this black and white bag on his Fall runway.
TODS: This navy patent bag feels like something Jackie O might have carried.
VIONNET: Lime green and fur are combined perfectly thanks to this bag from iconic French label Vionnet.
GIAMBATTISTA VALLI: A carryall updated in a gorgeous black and white print makes this Giambattista Valli bag a serious statement piece.
DRIES VAN NOTEN: What could be better than a metallic striped envelope clutch?
LOUIS VUITTON: Nicolas Ghesquière sent some serious droolworthy bags out on the runway for his first collection for Louis Vuitton.