The 50 Best Bags From the Fall Collections

For the last month designers have been showing their Fall 2014 collections, which will hit stores in late July, from New York City to Paris. While the clothes get the bulk of the attention, for most of the major fashion houses, accessories are the bread and butter of how they make money, particularly bags.

There were lots of exciting handbag trends that emerged from the Fall 2014 collections including color-blocking and fur. Diane von Furstenberg showed fur bags in cobalt blue, while on the runway at MSGM it was all about color-blocking with a palette of baby blue and bright orange.

Another exciting trend? Designers who had some serious fun with what a handbag should look like. Kate Spade showed bags that looked like Chinese takeout containers. On the Chanel runway there were bags made to look like shopping carts. And Anya Hindmarch put Tony the Tiger on her Fall bags.

If we have to guess the one bag from fashion month that street style stars are seriously salivating to get their hands on, though, it is one of the Jeremy Scott designed Moschino bags inspired by McDonald’s. The question is, who will get their hands on it first?