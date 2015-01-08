StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways to Look Feminine in Baggy Jeans

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways to Look Feminine in Baggy Jeans

Kristen Bousquet
by
16 Shares
25 Ways to Look Feminine in Baggy Jeans
25 Start slideshow

After stuffing ourselves with one too many multi-course dinners over the holidays, there’s something all too appealing about slipping on a pair of baggy jeans right about now.

MORE: 25 Reasons You Need an Oversized Plaid Scarf This Fall

But just because our instinct is to prioritize comfort above all else, doesn’t mean we have to throw in the towel on style. Luckily, super-baggy jeans are no longer just meant for your boyfriend or ’90s rappers—anyone can pull them off. Yes, even fashion girls. Whether you choose a pair that are just slightly loose, or go for a crazy-oversized pair, there’s a lot to dig about this look, especially when paired with feminine staples like high heels, silky blouses, and structured jackets.

MORE: 25 Ways to Pull Off an Oversized Sweater This Fall

When you do settle on a great pair of baggy jeans, then comes the hard part of deciding what to pair them with. To figure that out we turned to some of the most stylish bloggers around to show you exactly how you can style baggy jeans and look chic! Click through the slideshow to check out these awesome baggy jeans outfits for inspiration.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: Fashion Attacks

Photo: EJ Style

Photo: APB

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Yoschimoto Loves Fashion

Photo: Gold and Silver Sparkles

Photo: Kolorowadusza

Photo: Free People

Photo: Trendencies

Photo: The Mo Look

Photo: Marie Danker

Photo: Styling My Life

Photo: Sidewalk Style

Photo: Fashion Attacks

Photo: Inside Closet

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Tomboy KC

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Style Heroine

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Et Pour Quoi Pascoline

Photo: Punky B

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Maja Wyh

Next slideshow starts in 10s

27 Outfits That Accessorize With Fur

27 Outfits That Accessorize With Fur
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share