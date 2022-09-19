Baggy Jeans Are The Only Celeb-Approved Pants You Need This Fall—Shop These 16 Pairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If New York Fashion Week’s street style is any indication of what’s to come this fall, expect baggy jeans on top of baggy jeans. Loose-fitting pants took over at Fashion Week, but you’ve likely also been spotting them on so many of your fave celebs. Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid are just a few of the big names who have been sporting billowing jeans lately. When It girls in the streets of The Big Apple and celeb fashion icons are wearing a trend, you know it’s time to join in.

This baggy jeans craze is coming on the heels of the Y2K revival that just won’t die down, so all of this makes total sense. You’ll find slouchy, low-rise jeans, high-waisted jeans that billow out at the leg, drop-crotch silhouettes and plenty of cargo pants.

In this TikTok, Kylie gives us a crash course on styling this trend. She pairs Balenciaga’s Large Baggy Jeans with a plain black tank top and Nike Dunks. Her outfit is definitely giving off-duty model vibes.

For more inspiration, here are some baggy jean outfits from New York Fashion Week.

Blue jeans and a white tank are the keys to an ensemble that works time after time, no matter the season.

There was a lot of denim on denim during Fashion Week, so don’t shy away from this bold look. A Canadian tuxedo can do no wrong.

Corset tops aren’t going away any time soon. Style your fave with a pair of baggy cargo jeans and you’re ready to rock a signature Y2K ‘fit.

If you’re hesitant to swap your skinny jeans for baggier pairs, we should note that this new obsession isn’t only because of aesthetics. Loose-fitting denim tends to be more comfortable to wear than tight skinny jeans. It’s time to let your legs breathe! Plus, when you need to layer up in the fall and winter, there’s plenty of room to wear a base layer under your baggy jeans.

For those we’ve successfully converted, keep reading for 16 top picks that’ll give you the effortlessly cool look you keep seeing in your social feeds. We’ve included options from top brands, like Levi’s, Abercrombie & Fitch, True Religion, AGOLDE and more.

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean

Dark denim is a wardrobe staple regardless of what’s trending at the moment. These low-rise ’90s-inspired jeans are perfect for any night out on the town.

Balenciaga Large Baggy Jeans

If Kylie Jenner can pull off these extra slouchy Balenciaga jeans, so can you. They have a waxy finish that’ll be so easy to dress up or down.

H&M 90s Baggy High Jeans

If you’re shopping on a budget, we’ve got you covered. These baggy jeans from H&M are on sale for just under $30 right now.

True Religion Cargo Jean

The fashion world can’t get enough of cargo pants, which is why you need these True Religion jeans in your closet ASAP. The contrast stitching makes them all the more ~ edgy ~.

Empyre Tori Courtney Wash Skate Jeans

Not a fan of plain denim? The answer is always distressed. Match these Empyre skate jeans with an oversized hoodie and Vans to unlock your skater girl alter ego.

Balenciaga Low Crotch Jeans

Remember when Bella Hadid wore these eye-catching, billowing jeans from none other than Balenciaga? She went for a sporty look by styling them with an extra cropped white shirt, a black track jacket and a pair of bug-eye sunglasses.

Emmiol Faded Denim Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

If you prefer your jeans to sit low on your hips, opt for this pair from Emmiol.

Uniqlo Baggy Jeans

You might not have expected to find Uniqlo on this list, but these baggy jeans are a must if you’re after a skater girl look.

Levi’s XL Flood Jeans

Add a chic flair to your OOTD with these Levi’s jeans. We could totally see you matching them with a crisp, collared button-down shirt and pointy-toe boots.

AGOLDE Belted Baggy Jeans

It’s all about the details with these baggy AGOLDE jeans. The extra long belt will instantly elevate any outfit.

Good American Good Skate Jeans

Longing for extra leg room? Look no further than these Good American Good Skate Jeans. They come in three different colors and sizes 00 through 26 Plus.

PacSun Baggy Cargo Pants

Everyone’s going full throttle with cargo pants at the moment. Try the trend with these PacSun cargo jeans. They’re mid-rise, versatile black and ultra-slouchy.

HDLTE Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

Amazon is your go-to destination for affordable clothing. Throw on these baggy wide-leg jeans from HDLTE

. They won’t cost you more than $41, which is such a steal for any pair of denim.

Maison Margiela Baggy Cut-Out Jeans

These Margiela jeans feature daring cut-outs at the front pockets. Need we say more?

Isabel Marant Vetea Wide Leg Baggy Nonstretch Jeans

The oversized fit and pockets on these voluminous Isabel Marant jeans are everything. Plus, the dark wash makes them feel a bit more sophisticated and nighttime-appropriate.

J.ING Dennis Wide Slit Hem Jeans

My personal favorite is this pair from J.ING. These pants are a little long on my 5-foot-5 figure, so they have a drop-crotch fit on me, but I’m a fan. I also love the slits at the bottom because they let my shoes have a moment, too.