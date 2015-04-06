45 Ways to Wear Baggy Jeans Like a Fashion Star

During the last couple of seasons, it’s become clear that baggy jeans are a fashion girl’s staple. No matter what the season, the slouchy denim style never lets you down, and adds just the right amount of effortlessness to any outfit.

While you wore ’em with camel coats and ankle boots all winter, you’ll need some fresh ways to style your trusty baggy jeans all spring. The fashion crowd—bloggers, street style stars, and Instagram It-girls included—are showing us just how to do it.

Want some new ways to wear your baggy jeans during the trans-seasonal months? Keep clicking for 45 killer outfit ideas.