Slouchy Shorts: The Latest Style Blogger Favorite

Forget tight skirts and bandage dresses: slouchy and oversize is very on-trend for this season, which is a good thing considering all this heat. Boyfriend shorts have been around for a few seasons now and the loose-fitting bottoms have opened up a whole new world of androgynous style. Yes, it’s true — menswear has slowly integrated into our wardrobes and hit the blogosphere, hard.

Not only is this trend effortlessly chic, it’s also extremely comfortable, which leaves plenty of room to accessorize and send a casual: ‘oh, I just threw this on’ vibe. Additionally, the ‘borrowed-from-my-boyfriend’ look has a thrown-on kind of sex appeal, and eliminates any worry about trouble areas — unlike those tight-fitting body-con dresses.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fashion bloggers’ takes on the trend. Have a click through for some inspiration on how to create the look for yourself!