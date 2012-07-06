Slouchy Shorts: The Latest Style Blogger Favorite

Forget tight skirts and bandage dresses: slouchy and oversize is very on-trend for this season, which is a good thing considering all this heat. Boyfriend shorts have been around for a few seasons now and the loose-fitting bottoms have opened up a whole new world of androgynous style. Yes, it’s true — menswear has slowly integrated into our wardrobes and hit the blogosphere, hard.
Not only is this trend effortlessly chic, it’s also extremely comfortable, which leaves plenty of room to accessorize and send a casual: ‘oh, I just threw this on’ vibe. Additionally, the ‘borrowed-from-my-boyfriend’ look has a thrown-on kind of sex appeal, and eliminates any worry about trouble areas — unlike those tight-fitting body-con dresses.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fashion bloggers’ takes on the trend. Have a click through for some inspiration on how to create the look for yourself!
The baggy boyfriend look has been made super sleek by 5 Inch and Up.
Kendi Everyday shows a comfy linen look that can easily be dressed up with a bright top and cute jewelry.
Go with the longer look like Lite Bright Night did. Paired with a feminine blouse, the boyfriend look isn't so boyish after all.
Melanie Likes put a faded denim short with a sassy color blocked top to make the perfect trendy look.
Replicate these dark khaki shorts paired with a blouse and relaxed blazer on My Edit for a perfect chill look.
Super short denim is not always the trendiest as shown on Rainbows and Fairy Dust. Go for the baggier cuffed pair for comfort and style.
See Jane has the pleated schoolgirl look down. Go for a classic navy and pair it with anything you want!
This trend allows you to get away with pretty much anything, like a short that looks like you're about to go for a run. Work it like they did on Sparkling Footsteps.
Check out the simplistic neutral look that The Clothes Horse is sporting. These are longer, comfy, cute and super trendy!