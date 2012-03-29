What’s In My Bag: A Weekend Excursion To Iceland

Fashion never sleeps. This may be the biggest understatement I’ve ever written. Between production and manufacturers who work around the clock to bring us our beloved bags and shoes to designers who are up for days leading up to their fashion shows to editors who work tirelessly on the weekends to execute beautiful photo shoots, there seems to be a gazillion reasons not to rest.

There’s also that infamous statement in the industry: “It’s always fashion week somewhere.” This appears to be true as I prepare to depart the good ol’ U.S of A for Iceland to participate in the third annual Reykjavik Fashion Festival (more to come on that!). So, as I begin the daunting process of packing for a mere four days stocked with events, dinners and designer presentations (read: multiple daily outfits necessary), I’m putting the big suitcase on the back-burner and starting on my less intimidating task of loading up my carry-on bag.

Ever the multi-tasker, I’m also devising an outfit that’s both comfy but can be seen in the light of day – I have a serious disdain for sloppy sweatpants being worn in public. With that, I decided to share with you all what I’m bringing along as I embark on what’s sure to be an insanely awesome trip .

