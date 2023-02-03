The 6 2023 Bag Trends That Absolutely Don’t Deserve The Cold Shoulder

Scroll To See More Images

What’s the last thing you grab before you walk out of your house? A water bottle? Headphones? Keys? Maybe the answer is all of the above and in that case, you’re going to need a bigger bag. Luckily the top 2023 bag trends have you covered. Whether you’re opting for an overly oversized tote (yes, those are back) or prefer to go hands-free with a crossbody, there’s a bag trend to fit your style and all of your essentials.

This year, bag trends are playing into two very different style aesthetics—you can think of the categories like the angel and devil sitting on each shoulder, convincing you to choose their way. On one hand, you have the bold, sparkly and colorful trends. From Paco Rabanne-inspired sequined bags to heart-shaped totes, 2023 is the perfect time to get creative with your handbag pick.

On the other hand, you can take a more minimalist approach and opt for a classic black leather bag. While these bags are minimal, they certainly aren’t boring. Structures like the “U” shape, hobo and box bags are making a resurgence.

Regardless of if you want a brightly colored bag or something more simple, you can count on 2023’s most popular bags to be versatile. While small shoulder bags are still very popular, you’ll see more bags including a crossbody option by offering an additional removable strap. I personally love wearing a crossbody bag in the winter when a shoulder bag won’t stay on over a big coat.

So let’s go over the list again—water bottle, headphones, keys and one of the 2023 “it” bags featured below. Looks like you’re good to go!

Think Inside The Box

Being square has never been so cool. Box-shaped bags are building their presence on the fashion scene with big designers like Prada and Celine leaning into the square silhouette. Some box bags, like the Pedro one pictured below, take a more literal approach to the trend with a solid square structure while others, like By Far, are checking the box with more causal interpretations.

Bianca Twill Shoulder Bag

This multi-colored box shoulder bag will keep your essentials safe and stylish with it’s durable shape and unique silhouette. It comes with both a cross-body and a shoulder strap so you can style it multiple ways. Plus, if it’s your first online purchase from Pedro, you can get 15% off with the code NEWPEDRO15.

Mini Purse

I love the pop of green on this square mini purse. The hard exterior gives it a marble effect that will have your friends showering you with compliments.

Fran Mini Bag

By Far is a smaller designer brand that celebs like Kendall Jenner love. The bags, like this square one, are the perfect combination of trendy and classic and you can often find them on sale at a great price point.

Show Me The Sequins

No need to show the money when your bag has so much shine. Sequined bags are maintaining their status as the go-to going-out bag in 2023. Whether you opt for tiny crystals or big paillette sequins, a sparkly bag will give your entire look the “ah-ha” effect and win you compliments all the way across the dance floor. Bonus points if you wear a sequined bag to a wedding or special event.

Pacoio Mini Bag

Paco Rabanne can be credited with creating the “it” sequin bag right now. The brand is known for using large paillette sequins to add shine to handbags, mini skirts and dresses. This silver mini bag is perfect for a night out.

Ombre Disc Sequin Clutch Bag

This sequin bag reminds me of the Y2K Limited Too bags I used to gush over (in the best way!). This would be a great bag for spicing up a neutral outfit.

Sequined Top Handle Bag

Black or yellow? You can take your pick with this two-toned sequined Ganni bag. This bag has a crossbody strap so you can pair it with a blazer for daytime.

Made With Love

Don’t reserve your heart just for Valentine’s Day—heart bags are here to make a statement all year long. This trend comes in many textures and sizes so there is something out there for everyone. This year, I’m swiping right on rhinestone hearts, leather heart totes and leather heart crossbody bags. Which will you take on a second date?

Rhinestone Heart Shoulder Bag

This adorable black heart bag has an adjustable shoulder strap and zippers close to keep all of your belongings safe. It’s under $50 and also comes in pink for the Barbiecore fans.

Heart Shape Leather Tote Bag

There’s absolutely no reason for your tote bag to be boring when this black leather Coperni shoulder bag is on the market. If I was an iPad, I’d want to be carried in this bag.

Heart Crossbody In Signature Canvas With Heart Cherry Print

Lean into your sweet side with this Coach logo print heart bag complete with cherry details. You can carry this cutie from the top handle or use the long gold chain it comes with to rock a crossbody look.

The Bigger The Better

You can thank Olsencore (the aesthetic fans of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand The Row subscribe to) for this (re)emerging trend. Oversized, slouchy bags and totes have officially made a comeback—don’t worry your micro-bag will fit nicely inside. I love this trend because it’s practical and will make you feel chic on the way to the office.

Julien Leather Tote Bag

This oversized tote bag will fit comfortably on your arm while fitting way more than you ever thought you could put in a tote. Plus, the unexpected circular shape elevates the structure of the bag.

Violet Leather Hobo

If you love the oversized chic look that the Olsen twins have coined, this is the oversized tote bag for you. It can hang casually from your arm while you take a mid-workday coffee break.

Aphrodite Large Shoulder Bag

If you’re looking to invest in the (literal) next big thing, this Gucci bag should be at the top of your list. The oversized shape is inspired by an archival Gucci design from the 1970s and this modern version is sure to age just as well.

Not Over U

Here’s a trend you won’t be able to get over, the U-shaped bag. Also referred to as a moon or crescent shape, the U-shaped bag has come to replace the rectangular shoulder bags that have dominated the scene over the past few years. U-shaped bags have a softer silhouette and will help make any outfit look more expensive.

Numéro Dix Bag

This u-shaped bag has an equestrian feel to it—the curved “u” design extends to the strap, buckels and even the stitching. Polène is a great brand to shop if you want a designer quality bag without paying thousands of dollars for it.

Naoko Bag

This Isabel Marant bag is emerging as one of the most popular bags of the season. The silhouette is simple but the studs give it a little edge.

Oval Short Handle Bag

If you love the look of the Prada Cleo bag, then this mini version is a great more affordable alternative. It’s made out of a faux-leather material and comes in shades of black, brown and white.

Shades of Shoulder Bags

Move over Barbie-pink, our sweet tooth just got a little sour with the rise of tangy-toned shoulder bags. Lime green, lemon yellow and watermelon pink will be the latest shades to color your Instagram feed. While this trend obviously lends itself to the warm days of summer, it’s also a great way to brighten up your winter wardrobe.

Pouch on Strap

Bottega Veneta may be all the rage right now but the woven design is an absolute classic. This bag will never go out of style.

The J Marc Shoulder Bag

Get ahead of the spring sunshine with this lime-colored shoulder bag. The thick canvas strap ensures that you’ll be able to comfortably wear this bag for hours.

Ocassion Small Hobo

Sometimes two trends are better than one and this Ganni bag proves it. The combination of a bright pink shade and a miniature hobo shape is so cute.