StyleCaster
Share

Talk About Bag Porn: Mugler Launching A Handbag Line Inspired By Gaga’s Booty

What's hot
StyleCaster

Talk About Bag Porn: Mugler Launching A Handbag Line Inspired By Gaga’s Booty

Liz Doupnik
by
Talk About Bag Porn: Mugler Launching A Handbag Line Inspired By Gaga’s Booty
3 Start slideshow

Lady Gaga’s recent outfits have caused quite a commotion (nothing new there), due in no small part to Nicola Formichetti, the Creative Director for Paris fashion house, Mugler.

Propelling the line into everyone’s vision with a digital debut, otherworldly clothes and of course, dressing Gaga, Formichetti is now considering the fashion needs of the smaller monsters out there: The designer will be revealing bags as a part of Mugler’s collection later today.

Gaga’s, um, influence will definitely be seen in the line, as Formichetti told WWD “[the] style [is] based on Gaga’s assets in the latter category,” admitting the singer didn’t even know about the homage during the time of the interview.

WWD also reported that the line will include around 30 models, “the debut collection includes structured, ladylike day bags, weaponlike evening clutches and an ‘easy and cool sports line.’”  Owning a portable version of Gaga’s derriere doesn’t come cheap: Prices will range between $900 to $1,550.

Read on to see a teaser of the full collection.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 3

Mugler's Naboo Handbag in Metallic Lizard.

Photo: Dominique Maitre/WWD/

Mugler's Agent 10 Handbag in White Stamped Calf Leather

Photo: Dominique Maitre/WWD/

Mugler's Muglerette S Handbag in Blue Watersnake with Gun-Metal Clasps

Photo: Dominique Maitre/WWD/

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Top 10 Fashion Trucks Coast to Coast

Top 10 Fashion Trucks Coast to Coast
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share