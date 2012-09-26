Talk About Bag Porn: Mugler Launching A Handbag Line Inspired By Gaga’s Booty

Lady Gaga’s recent outfits have caused quite a commotion (nothing new there), due in no small part to Nicola Formichetti, the Creative Director for Paris fashion house, Mugler.

Propelling the line into everyone’s vision with a digital debut, otherworldly clothes and of course, dressing Gaga, Formichetti is now considering the fashion needs of the smaller monsters out there: The designer will be revealing bags as a part of Mugler’s collection later today.

Gaga’s, um, influence will definitely be seen in the line, as Formichetti told WWD “[the] style [is] based on Gaga’s assets in the latter category,” admitting the singer didn’t even know about the homage during the time of the interview.

WWD also reported that the line will include around 30 models, “the debut collection includes structured, ladylike day bags, weaponlike evening clutches and an ‘easy and cool sports line.’” Owning a portable version of Gaga’s derriere doesn’t come cheap: Prices will range between $900 to $1,550.

Read on to see a teaser of the full collection.