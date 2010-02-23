BAFTA Awards 2010: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

Images From: Celebrity-Gossip.net

Last night, celebrities flocked to The Royal Opera House in London for the annual British Academy Film Awards. While the Academy is in charge of awarding excellence in film, television and animation, we have taken it upon ourselves to award the excellence in dress of the attendees.

Hits:



Carey Mulligan (pictured above):

We applaud her for making bold fashion choices and think she looks adorable in her printed floral ensemble. We also love how she kept her hair and makeup understated — bravo Carey.



Anna Kendrick:

Although we wouldn’t have chosen such a busy shoe, we think she looks great. It is refreshing to see color on the red carpet every now and then and appreciate her keeping the jewelry minimal.



Kate Winslet:

Kate Winslet looks stunning in this classic black gown. The sheer cutouts add the perfect touch of sex appeal, and her hair and makeup give off that effortless beauty vibe.



Vera Farmiga:

An excellent example on how to wear a white gown and not look like a bride. This asymmetrical draped gown looks like a dream on Vera. We love the classic color combination and flowing silhouette, and think her smoky eyes are perfection.

Robert Pattinson:



Robert Pattinson, who presented at the awards, looked as handsome as ever in head-to-toe Gucci. The Twilight cutie wore aGucci Made to Measure black peak lapel two button tuxedo with a white dress shirt. While there’s no doubt that Pattinson’s tuxedo is a hit, he definitely loses major style points when it comes to his hair style.



Misses:

Claire Danes:

Hmm, we feel there is just a bit too much going on in this dress. Perhaps a little more symmetry and a little less draping? While this lustrous dress isn’t the worst we’ve seen coming down the red carpet, we’ve definitely seen Claire look better.

Kristen Stewart:

While this ivory frock is darling and we love the flower paillette embellishments, this is far from anything we would ever picture Kristen Stewart in. She looks as if she is suffering a case of identity crisis. What happened to her signature Converse sneakers and spiky dresses? Has she left the dark side?

