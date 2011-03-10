Badass Statement Rings!

I am not going to lie, this weather is bringing me down one day it’s 65 degrees, the next I am trying to figure out how to block my face from blistering winds without knocking into children on their way to school. I have been in a funk of black and gray layers since I don’t know when. Seriously, I just made a Semisonic station on Pandora… I know. But if I know how to do anything, it’s pick out some slammin’ big rings, guaranteed to jazz up any kind of weather depression you may be having.