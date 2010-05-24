Badass Dudes Who Wear Crocs! What Has Men’s Celeb Fashion Come To?

In the history of shoes, we Americans have been guilty of wearing some pretty fugly footwear. Take Uggs, which are so unforgiveable that plenty of our friends refuse to date a man who chooses to wear what we have dubbed “mUggs.” But in their defense (and having personally spent four college years in arctic temperatures) I can attest that there are times when Uggs are (gasp!) semi-necessary in preventing our toes from turning black and falling off from hypothermia. Due to their functionality, we will momentarily forgive these horrifying excuses of a boot, but this brings us to a shoe that serves no purpose whatsoever in functionality nor aesthetic appeal. Behold, the croc.

Crocs, those rubbery clog things with circular cut outs and thick straps, started out in local backyards as a gardening shoe and somehow made it out of its white picket fenced weekend confines and landed squarely in the fashion mainstream. In theory, we totally get it they’re comfy. What we’re most shocked by, though, aren’t the reasons behind keeping crocs in the shoe closet, but who exactly are wearing them. They say women look at men’s shoes as an indicator of taste if that rang true, then this flock of male celebrities are in trouble.

Click through the above photos to witness some of the celebs we formerly respected wearing crocs.

