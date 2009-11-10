Bad Romance Video Released, Gaga Wears McQueen

Lady Gaga‘s music video for “Bad Romance” was released today, and it’s a mixture of The Fifth Element, the video for “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, and Predator.

“I wanted to design a pair for some of the toughest chicks and some of my girlfriends, they used to keep razor blades in the side of their mouths,” Gaga said. “That tough female spirit is something that I want to project. It’s meant to be, ‘This is my shield, this is my weapon, this is my inner sense of fame, this is my monster.'”

What?! Where did this chick grow up that her friends sucked on razorblades? As for the video itself, it’s a crazy mishmash of supermodels, the Russian mafia, some kind of Gaga-esque sex trade, and those Alexander McQueen shoes from Spring/Summer 2010. We can’t imagine them on anyone other than Daphne Guiness or for The Gaga herself.