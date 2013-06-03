Bad Luck? Kim Kardashian’s Baby Shower Organized By Same Party Planner As Her Wedding To Ex Kris Humphries



You know what they say: It’s hard to find a good party planner, especially one you can work with for every type of occasion. Luckily for Kim Kardashian, her family has found a saving grace in Sharon Sacks, a renowned event planner and friend of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. Aside from the lavish baby shower Sacks planned for Kim that happened yesterday in Beverly Hills, she is also responsible Khloé Kardashian’s wedding to NBA player Lamar Odom (which she threw together in 12 days), and most notably Kim’s second wedding to ex-husband Kris Humphries.

The infamous and controversial 72-day union was slammed in the press—but the glitzy nuptials were certainly as chic as can be. Sacks clearly has no regrets about being attached to the project, even referring to it as “Hollywood’s wedding of the century” on her website.

Hopefully, Kim’s baby shower, which came hours before they announced on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that she and Kanye West are expecting a girl in July, will be remembered more fondly. The star-studded event seemed more like a red carpet than a baby shower, with guests including Nicole Richie, Brittny Gastineau, Maria Menounous, Kimberly Stewart, Kelly Osbourne, NeNe Leakes, and of course her famous sisters. Kanye made a brief appearance at the end of the event, sneaking by paparazzi clad in a black hoodie.

The baby shower was held of the home of Shelli Azoff, wife of legendary music manager Irving Azoff, and another one of Jenner’s gal pals. Obviously, the Kardashians have a tight knit circle that they don’t like to stray from.

Do you think it’s funny that Kim used the same planner as her ill-fated wedding?

Photo via Instagram