From Skorts to Snuggies: 10 Bad Fashion Items That Shouldn’t Exist

Fashion regret is a very, very real thing. We’ve all had those moments when browsing old photos of ourselves where we go, “Oh my god. I really wore that?” But, in most instances, at the time, our fashion choices seem like perfect great ones. It’s just that, by definition, most trends—we’re looking at you, sneaker wedges—don’t stand the test of time, and eventually we look back and wonder what in the world we were thinking.
However, there are some fashion items that are so bad, it’s a mystery why they exist in the first place. These things clearly value function over form—something that’s all well and good—but it would take an army of the top stylists to make these guys look chic. These, ladies and gentlemen, are the fashion items that exist, but shouldn’t.
From khaki skorts to giant snuggies, we’ve compiled our list of the top 10 pieces of clothing that should have never been brought into creation—and yet, they were. Click through the gallery above, and join us as we shudder in horror.
Have you ever worn any of these items? Let us know which ones!
The Nonsensical Graphic Tee
As we've noticed, many graphic T-shirts exist that make absolutely no sense. "I mustache you for a kiss?" What? This gem is only one of many that should have been left on the drawing board.
Pajama Jeans
These sleepwear-denim crossovers really exist. They are high-waisted jeans constructed of a stretchy, pajama-like fabric. And they come in two varieties: bell bottoms and skinnies. Help us all.
The Cami Secret
For those times when you're wearing a low-cut shirt but you know you really shouldn't be that scandalous, and nowhere is an actual camisole to be found, don't worry: enter the Cami Secret.
The Fit Flop
These are flip-flops that claim to give you the ability to burn more calories than walking in normal shoes. Not chic.
The Snuggie
Ah yes, the Snuggie. These comfort-meets-functionality creations were actually invented in the 1990s, but became a viral sensation in 2008. And in 2010 they came out with "Designer Snuggies," which are just snuggies in a leopard or zebra print.
The Slanket
Little-known fact: the Slanket was actually invented before the Snuggie. They are basically the same thing (we think), but the Slanket has a "Siamese" variety, which fits two people instead of just a lonely single person.
The Skort
The skort (skirt-meets-short) earned popularity in the 1990s for its functionatily-meets-alleged-style, but it quickly died out because (we assume) people realized they're not particularly stylish. They're basically only okay on a tennis court.
The Perfect Fit Button
File this under "Only in America." The Perfect Fit Button is a button you can pierce through your jeans when they feel a bit snug, allowing you to increase the size of the waist band by as much as needed.
Mom Jeans
Don't get us wrong, we love our moms very much, but the high-wasited, baggy at the top, tapered at the bottom jeans they became so known for that SNL did an entire skit about them—those, we don't love so much.
Crocs
And last, but not least, come the Crocs. Widely regarded as the worst thing to ever happen to footwear, Crocs are now customizable with little pins shaped like candies and stars. How did these ever take off?