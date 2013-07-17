From Skorts to Snuggies: 10 Bad Fashion Items That Shouldn’t Exist

Fashion regret is a very, very real thing. We’ve all had those moments when browsing old photos of ourselves where we go, “Oh my god. I really wore that?” But, in most instances, at the time, our fashion choices seem like perfect great ones. It’s just that, by definition, most trends—we’re looking at you, sneaker wedges—don’t stand the test of time, and eventually we look back and wonder what in the world we were thinking.

However, there are some fashion items that are so bad, it’s a mystery why they exist in the first place. These things clearly value function over form—something that’s all well and good—but it would take an army of the top stylists to make these guys look chic. These, ladies and gentlemen, are the fashion items that exist, but shouldn’t.

From khaki skorts to giant snuggies, we’ve compiled our list of the top 10 pieces of clothing that should have never been brought into creation—and yet, they were. Click through the gallery above, and join us as we shudder in horror.

Have you ever worn any of these items? Let us know which ones!

MORE WEIRDNESS ON STYLECASTER:

Karl Lagerfeld Designed A Punk Rock Dirndl

The 10 Weirdest Celebrity News Stories Ever