13 Bad Dating Habits To Break In 2014

Another year has come and gone and you’re still single. What gives? Maybe the sea dried up and there are no fish left swimming, or maybe you need to refresh your dating technique to snag a guy. Read on to learn 13 ways you can upgrade your dating game in 2014.

1. Stop Oversharing On The First Date

I remember during the end of one first date, he exclaimed how much fun he was having, and shared that on his last date, the woman revealed she was a rape victim before they had even ordered. That was inappropriate on her part (although she’s probably trying to work through and heal from the situation). It was even more inappropriate for him to tell this story—especially in the form of an anecdote.

2. Lying About Little Things

You shouldn’t lie about big things, such as marital status either, but little white lies suck, too. I’ve come across so many guys who lie about their height, where they live or even their position at work. Women lie, too. Ladies—he will eventually find out that isn’t your real hair. Is it worth the fib?

3. Dominating The Conversation

A conversation requires a minimum of two partners. At the end of every conversation, you both should feel as if you’ve said all that you needed to say and you’ve learned the information that you were seeking. A great trick is to ask a question right in the middle of a story that you’re telling. If you’re telling him about your cross-country road trip, don’t just ask if he’s ever been on one. Ask if he’s ever wanted to go on one and why. Allow him to answer and then proceed.

4. Texting

Your phone should remain in your bag or pocket. If you’re expecting a call or message, go to the bathroom to check it.

5. Drunk Dating

Dates aren’t the best places to get drunk, even if they’re really bad. Have you ever been on a second date with someone who got drunk on the first one? Exactly.

