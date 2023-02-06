Bad Bunny ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ Lyrics Are A Roll Call Of Many Women—Here’s What The Song’s Really About

Un VIP, Un VIP! With his 2023 Grammy performance, music fans might be wondering what Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” lyrics actually mean.

The Puerto Rican rapper made history when his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. It’s the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for the most notable and sought-after music nomination in the world. The “Tití Me Pregunta” artist was also nominated for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Moscow Mule.”

The awards and glory won’t stop flowing for the “Me Porto Bonito” star. He’s also been nominated for ten Latin Grammy Awards and eight American Music Awards where he was nominated for Artist of the Year. Un Verano Sin Ti is the first-ever album to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys. Last year, he won four Latin Grammys and took home Best Latin Pop Album and Best Musica Urbana for YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo in 2021 and 2022.

So what does the song “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny actually mean? Read more below to find out.

What is the meaning behind “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny?

What does “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny mean? The song title’s name translates to “Auntie asked me a question.” In the dembow track, Bad Bunny explains a situation where he’s asked by his aunt if he has a lot of girlfriends and starts listing off names of various women in his life and what he loves to do with them. “I really like the Gabriela’s / The Patricia’s, the Nicole’s, the Sofía’s / My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María / And my first love’s name was Thalia.” he sings in the first verse.

In an interview with GQ he explains his global audience and the impact they have on his songwriting process. “I never made a song thinking, ‘Man, this is for the world. This is to capture the gringo audience.’ Never,” Bad Bunny said “On the contrary, I make songs as if only Puerto Ricans were going to listen to them. I still think I’m there making music, and it’s for Puerto Ricans. I forget the entire world listens to me.”

The Reggaeton artist performed the song at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards where he made history by kissing a male dancer on stage and won VMA Artist of the Year. “From my heart, I don’t have words to describe what I feel and the pride of receiving this at the Yankee Stadium,” he said while accepting the award in Spanish. “I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang, and my language. I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world.”

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny lyrics (English Translation)

Read “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny English Translation lyrics below via Genius.

[Intro: Bad Bunny]

Hey

[Chorus: Bad Bunny]

Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another, hey, but there’s no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, heh, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another

[Refrain: Bad Bunny]

I’m gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey

Let the ones I already fucked smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

[Verse 1: Bad Bunny]

I really like the Gabriela’s

The Patricia’s, the Nicole’s, the Sofía’s

My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María

And my first love’s name was Thalia

I’ve got a Colombian who writes me every day

And a Mexican I didn’t even know about

Another one in San Antonio that still loves me

And the ones from PR that are all mine

A Dominican who is a fresh hottie

Fresh, fresh hottie

The one from Barcelona that came by plane

And says that my dick is fire

I let them play with my heart

I’d like to move in with all of them to a mansion

The day I get married I’ll send them an invitation

Boy, stop that, hey

[Chorus: Bad Bunny]

Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another, hey, but there’s no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, hey, hey, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another (Tomorrow I’ll have another; ther)

[Post-Chorus: Bad Bunny & Kiko El Crazy]

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (So good)

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (But come here, boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)

[Refrain: Bad Bunny]

I’m gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey

Let the ones I already fucked smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

[Interlude]

Hey, boy, the disgraceful devil

Let go of that bad life you have on the streets

Find a serious woman for yourself

Boy, the devil, damn

[Bridge: Bad Bunny]

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t, eh, eh

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t

[Verse 2: Bad Bunny]

Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust

Nah, I don’t even trust myself

If you want to, stay today since it’s cold

And leave tomorrow, nah

Many want my baby gravy

They want to have my firstborn, hey

And take the credit

I’m bored already, today I want a brand new ass, heh

A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (Hey)

Listen to your friend, she’s right

I’m gonna break your heart, break your heart

Hey, don’t fall in love with me (No, no)

Don’t fall in love with me (No, no), hey

Sorry, it’s how I am (How I am, how I am), hey

I don’t know why I’m like this (Hey)

Listen to your friend, she’s right

I’m gonna break your heart, break your heart (Hey, hey)

Don’t fall in love with me (No)

Don’t fall in love with me (No), no

Sorry, it’s how I am

I don’t wanna be like that no more, no

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny Spanish lyrics

Read “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny Spanish lyrics below via Genius.

[Intro: Bad Bunny]

Ey

[Coro: Bad Bunny]

Tití me preguntó si tengo mucha’ novia’, mucha’ novia’

Hoy tengo a una, mañana otra, ey, pero no hay boda

Tití me preguntó si tengo mucha’ novia’, je, mucha’ novia’

Hoy tengo a una, mañana otra

[Refrán: Bad Bunny]

Me la’ vo’a llevar a to’a pa’ un VIP, un VIP, ey

Saluden a Tití

Vamo’ a tirarno’ un selfie, say “cheese”, ey

Que sonrían las que ya les metí

En un VIP, un VIP, ey

Saluden a Tití

Vamo’ a tirarno’ un selfie, say “cheese”

Que sonrían las que ya se olvidaron de mí

[Verso 1: Bad Bunny]

Me gustan mucho las Gabriela

Las Patricia, las Nicole, las Sofía

Mi primera novia en kinder, María

Y mi primer amor se llamaba Thalía

Tengo una colombiana que mе escribe to’ los día’

Y una mexicana quе ni yo sabía

Otra en San Antonio que me quiere todavía

Y las de PR que todita’ son mía’

Una dominicana que es uva bombón

Uva, uva bombón

La de Barcelona que vino en avión

Y dice que mi bicho está cabrón

Yo dejo que jueguen con mi corazón

Quisiera mudarme con toda’ pa’ una mansión

El día que me case te envío la invitación

Muchacho, deja eso, ey

[Coro: Bad Bunny]

Tití me preguntó si tengo mucha’ novia’, mucha’ novia’

Hoy tengo una, mañana otra, ey, pero no hay boda

Tití me preguntó si tengo mucha’ novia’, ey, ey, mucha’ novia’

Hoy tengo una, mañana otra (Mañana otra; ¡rra!)

[Post-Coro: Bad Bunny & Kiko El Crazy]

Tití me preguntó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó

Tití me preguntó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó (Qué pámpara)

Tití me preguntó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó-tó

Tití me preguntó-tó-tó-tó-tó (Pero ven acá, muchacho, ¿y para qué tú quiere’ tanta’ novia’?)

[Refrán: Bad Bunny]

Me la’ vo’a llevar a to’a pa’ un VIP, un VIP, ey

Saluden a Tití

Vamo’ a tirarno’ un selfie, say “cheese”, ey

Que sonrían las que ya les metí

En un VIP, un VIP, ey

Saluden a Tití

Vamo’ a tirarno’ un selfie, say “cheese”

Que sonrían las que ya se olvidaron de mí

[Interludio]

Oye, muchacho ‘el diablo azaroso

Suelta ese mal vivir que tú tiene’ en la calle

Búscate una mujer seria pa’ ti

Chacho ‘el diablo, coño

[Puente: Bad Bunny]

Yo quisiera enamorarme

Pero no puedo, pero no puedo, eh, eh

Yo quisiera enamorarme

Pero no puedo, pero no puedo

[Verso 2: Bad Bunny]

Sorry, yo no confío, yo no confío

Nah, ni en mí mismo confío

Si quiere’ quedarte hoy que hace frío

Y mañana te va’, nah

Muchas quieren mi baby gravy

Quieren tener mi primogénito, ey

Y llevarse el crédito

Ya me aburrí, hoy quiero un totito inédito, je

Uno nuevo, uno nuevo, uno nuevo, uno nuevo (Ey)

Hazle caso a tu amiga, ella tiene razón

Yo vo’a romperte el corazón, vo’a romperte el corazón

Ey, no te enamore’ de mí (No, no)

No te enamore’ de mí (No, no), ey

Sorry, yo soy así (Así, así), ey

No sé por qué soy así (Ey)

Hazle caso a tu amiga, ella tiene razón

Yo vo’a romperte el corazón, vo’a romperte el corazón (Ey, ey)

No te enamore’ de mí (No)

No te enamore’ de mí (No), no

Sorry, yo soy así

Ya no quiero ser así, no

[Outro Instrumental]