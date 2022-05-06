Bad Bunny Tickets Are at Their Cheapest—Use Our Exclusive Discount Code Before Prices Go Up

Whether he just dropped a new album or debuted a new acting project, there’s one thing that fans of Benito are always after: Bad Bunny tickets for cheap, of course. The Puerto Rican reggaeton star is known for selling out concerts quickly, with inflated ticket prices cropping up on resale sites for weeks after they first go on sale. But right now, Bad Bunny’s tickets are the lowest they’ve been in a minute. Combined with our exclusive discount code, you can finally land those coveted World’s Hottest Tour seats you’ve been eyeing for weeks.

Bad Bunny World's Hottest Tour Tickets $90+ Buy Now

Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour comes just months after his previously announced North American tour, “El Último Tour Del Mundo.” Shortly after announcing his previous tour in April 2021—which began in February 2022 and toured 35 indoor arenas across North America—Bad Bunny broke Ticketmaster’s record for the most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018. It didn’t take long before Bad Bunny sold out all 35 shows, amounting to over 500,000 tickets sold altogether. Now, el Conejo Malo is back and coming to a city near you—and you already know that he puts on the show of a lifetime.

In an interview with Highsnobiety, Bad Bunny opened up about the desire he feels to always deliver his best for fans. “I don’t feel pressure from the fans or anything else. The only pressure I feel is from myself. And really, I wouldn’t even call it pressure,” he explained in the interview. “It’s a drive to create something new. I always want to challenge myself to create something different, something that excites me, something that the people will love. I always ask myself, ‘How can I entertain and surprise people with something new?’ And that’s the pressure, but it’s a positive internal pressure.”

“I still haven’t gotten used to being perceived on this incredible scale,” he continued at the time. “I still don’t understand how people see me, or how I can possibly impact so many people. And maybe this is good. Maybe not understanding my reach helps keep me humble. It helps keep me the same Benito that I was growing up. The one that created art just because he was passionate about it.”

Clearly, this passion has paid off in the form of a handful of sold-out tours across the world. But don’t worry—there are still Bad Bunny tickets on sale now, and we’re diving into all the tips to snag seats to Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour, below.

How to buy Bad Bunny tickets

Bad Bunny tickets are quick to sell out, but fans of El Conejo Malo still many ticket options to choose from—including discounted tickets. Up ahead, we’ve included a few options to secure Bad Bunny tickets this year. Each of these retailers offers original and resale General Admission tickets, along with VIP packages to Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour.

What are the cheapest Bad Bunny tickets?

While Bad Bunny tickets are notoriously expensive, there are some ways to snag Bad Bunny tickets for less. One of the best ways to find cheap Bad Bunny tickets is by checking out trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Keep on reading ahead for how to buy Bad Bunny tickets for less before the World’s Hottest Tour comes to your city.

Bad Bunny World's Hottest Tour Tickets $90+ Buy Now

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “ Bad Bunny .” Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour !

Bad Bunny World's Hottest Tour Tickets $115+ Buy Now

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “ Bad Bunny “ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour !

Bad Bunny World's Hottest Tour Tickets $150+ Buy Now

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Bad Bunny .” Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour !

What are Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour Dates?

You can check out the full list of Bad Bunny’s 2022 World’s Hottest Tour dates below, and find tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Bad Bunny Tour Dates 2022: World’s Hottest Tour

08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^

08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

08/13 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium #

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

08/28 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/02 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla

11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

^ = with special guest Alesso

# = with special guest Diplo

General tickets for Bad Bunny’s 2022 World’s Hottest Tour are now on sale at Ticketmaster. You can purchase discounted official resale tickets on VividSeats using StyleCaster’s discount code, SC15 at checkout for $15 off. Guaranteed official resale tickets are also available for purchase at StubHub here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.