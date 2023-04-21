Bad Bunny’s Psychedelic Coachella Style Is Wickedly Cool—Shop the Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad Bunny made history this year by becoming the first Latino artist to headline Coachella. The 29-year-old rapper and singer delivered a show-stopping, high-octane performance packed with hits (think: “Callaíta,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” and “Después De La Playa”) and colorful visuals, plus an eye-catching look that reflected his set. Bad Bunny opted for a custom ERL outfit, consisting of a super-saturated patchwork jacket and matching pants. Notably, he left his shirt backstage, opting for some serious bling around the neck as his only coverage.

His custom look reflects a growing 2023 men’s runway and red carpet trend: bold pieces full of bright, contrasting colors, making for a kaleidoscopic spectacle. Similarly, Jaden Smith took on the style at the Nylon House at Coachella in a vibrant MSFTSrep rubberized jacket, mirroring the trend. Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 collection also showcased a collision of vibrant colors, featuring blocks of conflicting hues and patterns. Versace opted for a more tailored approach, layering blazers, fitted trousers and overcoats in neon and richly-saturated shades. No matter how you tackle the trend, one thing’s for sure: it’s not about matching this spring, it’s about the color clash.

Below, 12 picks inspired by Bad Bunny’s bright Coachella 2023 style:

This psychedelic piece definitely reminds us of something Benito would wear. The super trippy shirt from ASOS is perfect for warmer weather and transitions easily from the pool to a party. Just make sure to add Un Verano Sin Ti to your playlist.

Love them or hate them, Crocs are having a moment. Perfect for casual outings or around the house, this multi-colored variation puts a unique spin on the polarizing shoe.

These Zara swim trunks give us all the techno-colored tropical vibes. Our advice is to mix multiple patterns in your outfit. Be bold and pair them with some of our other picks for a look that’ll have you standing out from the crowd.

Channel Bad Bunny’s aesthetic with this hoodie from ERL, who designed the Coachella look. We love this unexpected hot-red and teal swirl colorway. The sweatshirt gives a chill surfer vibe perfect for self-care nights at home.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the shoe game, showing off his vast collection in public and even co-designing a line with Adidas. We have a feeling he’d approve of this colorful pair of high-tops from Off-White. Splurge on this color way that mixes neon orange with vibrant shades of green.

Bucket hats have had a comeback. Jump in on the trend with this ASOS style that definitely reflects Bad Bunny’s bright, trippy vibe.

They may not be the most practical, but we love these sunnies for festival season. The heart shape definitely nods to Bad Bunny’s recent album cover. Wear them to make a TikTok sure to go viral, or for your next IG.

This quirky pattern mimics Bad Bunny’s animated take on fashion. Pair these Collina Strada patterned socks with a plain white sneaker, or a multi-colored pair if you’re going for a bold, maximalist approach.

Here’s another piece from Bad Bunny’s chosen designer for Coachella, ERL. Perfect for cooler nights, this cozy sweater mimics the patchwork pattern from his performance. The contrasting coral collar adds an unexpected pop to the piece.

Zara recently collaborated with luxury designer Rhuigi, dropping nearly eighty colorful, modern pieces. This button-up showcases an edgy perspective for the brand that we love.

Athletic shoes are still a modern menswear staple, so stay comfy in this ombré-colored Salomon pair. You won’t be missed in this combination of fiery red and bright yellow.

Another great button-up for warmer days, this abstract floral pattern in cool shades of blue and purple sets a sleek tone. The tropical aesthetic reminds us of something Benito would grab for a warm getaway.