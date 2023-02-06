Bad Bunny’s ‘Moscow Mule’ Lyrics Explain Why It’s the Horny Song of the Summer—Read Them in English

Scroll To See More Images

A huge year ahead. Tour after tour, hit album after hit album, Bad Bunny does not miss. With his 2023 Grammy performance, music fans might be wondering what Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” lyrics actually mean.

The Puerto Rican rapper made history when his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. It’s the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for the most notable and sought-after music nomination in the world. The “Tití Me Pregunta” artist was also nominated for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Moscow Mule.”

The awards and glory won’t stop flowing for the “Me Porto Bonito” star. He’s also been nominated for ten Latin Grammy Awards and eight American Music Awards where he was nominated for Artist of the Year. Un Verano Sin Ti is the first-ever album to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys. Last year, he won four Latin Grammys and took home Best Latin Pop Album and Best Musica Urbana for YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo in 2021 and 2022.

So what does the song “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny actually mean? Read more below to find out.

What does “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny mean?

What does “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny mean? “Moscow Mule” is the opening track on Bad Bunny’salbum Un Verano Sin Ti. The Reggaeton-filled track details a drunken night where the singer wants to get intimate with someone he’s been getting to know. “We’re not a thing, but we’ve been entangled for a while, oh-oh / WhatsApp with no profile picture, you don’t save my number / But I pull it out” he sings in the Spanish lyrics translated through English. The title derives from the classic alcoholic drink of a Moscow Mule which contains vodka, lemon juice, ginger beer and a whole lemon, and is one of the cocktails that is most refreshing in the summer. The rest the song is written by Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio himself with help from Mick Coogan who also produced the track with MAG, Mick, Scott, La Paciencia.

In the music video directed by longtime collaborator Stillz, Bad Bunny hitchhikes completely naked until his future love interest picks him up. After he puts on some clothes on her truck, the two have fun dancing with each other and club throughout the night. During the last moments of the music video, Benito and his lover are revealed to be genital-less mermaids. Since its release, the video garnered 300 million views and the single went to number 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay Chart in July 2022.

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny (English Translation)

Read below for “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny’s English Translation via Genius.

[Verse 1]

Everything is underwater

Baby, let’s go for the fourth quarter

On the Urus ignoring the stop signs

I’ll give it hard to you so I’ll be beyond comparison

Ayy, careful with those jeans, ’cause they’ll rip (Ayy)

That booty will rip them (Ayy)

I don’t know if I’ll see you again

Or if I’ll get lost tomorrow

You’re a player, you gave me a crossover

This time you played me, you gave me a game over

Eh-eh, ’cause I can’t forget

That dancing of yours that went viral

Let me know if you’ll stay tomorrow

After the alarm goes off I’ll give it to you

Ayy, today you won’t go to work, he, no

[Chorus]

If you want, I’ll pull it out

Two drinks and you know I get horny

We’re not a thing, but we’ve been entangled for a while, oh-oh

WhatsApp with no profile picture, you don’t save my number

But I pull it out

Two drinks and you know I get horny

We’re not a thing, but we’ve been entangled for a while, oh-oh

WhatsApp with no profile picture, you don’t save my number

[Verse 2]

I like them like that, styled up

Mami, how delicious you look naked

Maybe you didn’t feel what I felt

But I still owe you a night in a suite

To give it to you rough, come on, mami, speak

You’re the devil, stop pretending

To give it to you rough, come on, mami, speak

You’re the devil, stop pretending

[Bridge]

No, no, no, no (No, no, no, no)

No, no, no, no (No, no, no, no)

No, no, no, no (No, no, no, no)

Ayy, I don’t know ’bout you, but I’d like to wake up naked

At a beach near Bali, or else, Cancun

Order another Moscow mule (Ayy)

[Verse 3]

‘Cause I’m high, high

Come and crash with me, fuck it

Baby, you’re a grown-up

But today I’m high

Come and crash with me, fuck it, eh

Fuck it, ayy

[Outro]

Mami, you want grinding (You want grinding)

You want grinding (You want grinding)

You want foreplay (You want foreplay)

You want foreplay (You want foreplay)

Mami, you want grinding (You want grinding)

You want grinding (You want grinding)

You want foreplay (You want foreplay)

You want foreplay (You want foreplay)

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny (Spanish)

Read below for “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny in Spanish via Genius.

[Intro]

Si yo no te escribo, tú no me escribe’, ey

Si tú quieres, te busco, yo sé dónde tú vive’

Quizá hoy está aborrecía’

Pero por dentro tú tiene’ alegría

[Coro]

Si quieres te la saco

Dos trago’ y sabes que me pongo bellaco

No somo’ na’, pero estamo’ envuelto’ hace rato, oh-oh

WhatsApp sin el retrato, no guarda mi contacto (¡Ey, ey, ey, ey!)

Pero se la saco

Dos trago’ y sabes que me pongo bellaco

No somo’ na’, pero estamo’ envuelto’ hace rato, oh-oh

WhatsApp sin el retrato, no guarda mi contacto-to

[Verso 1]

Todo e’ underwater (Ey)

Baby, vamo’ pa’l cuarto quarter

En la Uru’ comiéndono’ el pare

Te vo’a dar duro pa’ que no me compare’, ey

Cuida’o con ese mahón, que se va a romper (Ey)

Ese booty lo va a romper (Ey)

Yo no sé si yo te vuelvo a ver

Si mañana me vo’a perder

Tú ere’ una player, me hiciste un crossover

Esta ve’ metiste, me diste game over, eh-eh (Huh)

Porque no puedo olvidar

El perreo aquel que se fue viral

Dime si mañana te va’ a quedar

Después de la alarma te lo voy a dar, ey

Hoy tú no va’ a trabajar, jeje, no

[Coro]

Si quieres te la saco

Dos trago’ y sabes que me pongo bellaco

No somo’ na’, pero estamo’ envuelto’ hace rato, oh-oh

WhatsApp sin el retrato, no guarda mi contacto

Pero se la saco

Dos trago’ y sabes que me pongo bellaco

No somo’ na’, pero estamo’ envuelto’ hace rato, oh-oh

WhatsApp sin el retrato, no guarda mi contacto

[Verso 2]

Me gustan así, piquetúa

Mami, qué rica te ve’ esnúa’

Quizás no sentiste lo que yo sentí

Pero aún te debo una noche en la suite

Pa’ darte tabla; dale, mami, habla

Tú ere’ una diablona, no te haga’

Pa’ darte tabla; dale, mami, habla

Tú ere’ una diablona, no te haga’

[Puente]

No, no, no, no (No, no, no, no)

No, no, no, no (No, no, no, no)

No, no, no, no (No, no, no, no)

Ey, yo no sé tú, pero yo quisiera amanecer esnú’

En una playa por Bali, si no, Cancún

Pide otro moscow mule (Ey)

[Verso 3]

Que ando en nota, nota

Ven y choca

Conmigo que se joda

Baby, tú ‘tás grandota

Pero hoy ando en nota, nota

Ven y choca

Conmigo que se joda, eh

Que se joda, ey

[Outro]

Mami, tú quiere’ perreo (Tú quiere’ perreo)

Tú quiere’ perreo (Tú quiere’ perreo)

Tú quiere’ bellaqueo (Tú quiere’ bellaqueo)

Tú quiere’ bellaqueo (Tú quiere’ bellaqueo)

Mami, tú quiere’ perreo (Tú quiere’ perreo)

Tú quiere’ perreo (Tú quiere’ perreo)

Tú quiere’ bellaqueo (Tú quiere’ bellaqueo)

Tú quiere’ bellaqueo (Tú quiere’ bellaqueo)

