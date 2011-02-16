Designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte definitely did not show a typical “spring” collection — so you can forget all those florals, bright hues, and floaty fabrics often associated with spring and summer dressing. Instead, this design duo wowed us all with their woven knits, metal chains, and leather jackets. The refreshingly rebellious collection definitely had a hard-core, tough, biker-girl chic mood to it — and, no look better captures this than that of model Abbey Lee in this fabulous leather bomber jacket look. Achieving your own version of Rodarte’s bad-to-the-bone, anti-spring spring look is not as hard as one might imagine.

(1) A.P.C. Leather Moto Jacket, $890, at largarconne.com; (2) Old Navy V-neck Shelf-Bra Black Cami, $10.50, at oldnavy.com; (3) Jil Sander Christof Slim-Fit Pants, $695, at net-a-porter.com; (4) Just Cavalli Just Joy Silver Chain Bracelet, $226, at zappos.com; (5) Paul & Joe Limited Edition “Fortune” Eye Color, $20, at beautyhabit.com; (6) Diptyque Philosykos 100ml Eau de Toilette, $120.00, at vivre.com; (7) Ben-Amun Dangling Spike Bracelet, $130, at <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/shop/product/19649/ben-amun/silver-dangling-spike-bracelet/VTUBbwM1BGcIbg== ” target=”_blank”>maxandchloe.com; (8) Nars Sunset Strip Lip Gloss, $24, at drugstore.com; (9) Marni Suede High Heel Sandals, $885, at marni.com; (10) Losselliani Crystal & Pearl Multi Band Silver Ring, $327, at <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/shop/product/19645/iosselliani/crystal-and-pearl-multi-band-silver-ring/AGAIZlVjXj0AZg==” target=”_blank”>my-wardrobe.com